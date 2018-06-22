Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 June

City Hall denies media reports on Yerevan mayor’s plans to resign


YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan City Hall PR director Arthur Gevorgyan has denied media reports claiming that Taron Margaryan, the capital’s mayor, is planning to resign.

“There is no such thing at this moment”, he told ARMENPRESS.

