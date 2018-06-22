Director of food safety inspectorate named

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. PM Nikol Pashinyan has appointed Georgy Avetisyan as director of the Food Safety Inspectorate, the government’s press service said.

The PM also appointed Ara Gabrielyan as deputy chairman of the state revenue committee and Liana Ghaltaghchyan as deputy chief of staff of the Prime Minister.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan