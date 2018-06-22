Deputy Speaker vows to “protect honor in court” in defamation attempts

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov has reacted to the statement of Yerkir Tsirani party chairman Zaruhi Postanjyan as the latter used a Facebook live broadcast to show the Deputy Speaker’s real estate property, claiming that it is “being constructed through misappropriated public funds”.

The Deputy Speaker is currently in Albania for the PABSEC 51st sitting.

“This unfinished building, indeed belongs to me, and in this regard Zaruhi Postanjyan’s statement is no discovery. I have spoken about this on many occasions in my interviews, and not as a response to someone’s statement. I have never concealed the fact that I am building this building for 8 years, which will still require many years to finish. My financial resources, entries and withdrawals, the long-term loan which I took to construct the building, as well as the building itself are all mentioned in my declaration, which has been open and accessible for anyone,” Sharmazanov said.

He stressed that he has always stated that he is open for lawful inspections.

“I have been serving for my country for ten years, finding public office to be a mission. I have never taken part in any state procurement process wither directly or indirectly, I have never even been an intermediary in importing or exporting anything.

I am ready to bear the harshest lawful punishment if proven that I have ever intentionally or negligently misappropriated 1 [cent] of public funds, state budget, or have ever taken part in an illegal transaction or a corruption scheme.

I am officially declaring, if anyone from now on will attempt to defame me and gain reputation with cheap fashionable populist chants, regardless of my position, I will defend my honor in court. Sober up ladies and gentlemen, the term of your impunity has expired,” Sharmazanov said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan