Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has first casual meeting with Azerbaijani counterpart

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is participating in the informal ministerial meeting of Eastern Partnership in Minsk, Belarus.

Armenia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan posted a photo of FM Mnatsakanyan standing next to Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov, among others. The two are seen smiling and chatting in the photo posted on Twitter.

At the same time, Balayan also posted another photo on Twitter of the Armenian FM being greeted by Belarus FM Vladimir Makei.

The meeting kicked off June 22 in Minsk.

