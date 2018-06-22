Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 June

Armenia assumes chairmanship of PABSEC


YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The 51st sitting of PABSEC – the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation – has concluded in Tirana, Albania. The delegation led by Eduard Sharmazanov, Armenia’s Deputy Speaker of Parliament, also took part in the sitting, the parliament’s press service said.

At the end of the sitting, Armenia assumed the chairmanship of PABSEC. The symbolic hammer was conveyed to Sharmazanov.

