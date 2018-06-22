Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 June

National Security Service releases former MP after overnight detention


YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS.  Former Member of Parliament Arakel Movsisyan has been released after being held by National Security Service agents overnight.

The former MP from the HHK party was detained after agents searched his house yesterday.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration