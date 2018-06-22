National Security Service releases former MP after overnight detention
YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Former Member of Parliament Arakel Movsisyan has been released after being held by National Security Service agents overnight.
The former MP from the HHK party was detained after agents searched his house yesterday.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
