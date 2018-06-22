Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 June

First Deputy PM’s office manager resigns after 1 month since appointment


YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS.  Vahan Kostanyan, head of office of First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, has resigned.

“Yesterday evening I submitted an application to Ararat Mirzoyan to terminate my powers in office,” Kostanyan said on Facebook.

Kostanyan was appointed as head of Mirzoyan’s office on May 21.

The photo shows Kostanyan, left, with Mirzoyan, right. 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




