PM Pashinyan receives President of “Armenia” airlines

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received President of “Armenia” airlines Tamaz Gaiashvili.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM highlighted the development of aviation in Armenia and noted that the Government of Armenia discusses with the people in charge for the sphere the measures that will promote the competitiveness of air freights.

Tamaz Gaiashvili presented to Nikol Pashinyan the activities of “Armenia” airlines and its future plans.

During the meeting the interlocutors discussed different issues referring to the opportunities of developing the sphere.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan