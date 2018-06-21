Artsakh has downed 22 Azerbaijani UAVs during last 7 years, Azerbaijan downs 3 Armenian UAVs

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan has lost 22 UAVs During the last 7 years, when it started to use UAVs on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of Artsakh’s Defense Ministry Senor Hasratyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“Azerbaijan started to use UAVs on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line starting from 2011. Since then 22 hostile UAVs have been downed as a result of preventive measures taken by the Defense Army, one of which on September 12, 2011 in the vicinity of Vazgenashen village of Martuni region. 20 UAVs were downed during the period of April 2-30, 2016 and one after the April operations. In the mentioned period the Defense Army lost 3 UAVs”, Hasratyan wrote.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan