Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s blockade of Armenia contradicts fundamental principles of PABSEC, Sharmazanov says in Tirana sitting

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov took part in the PABSEC - Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation – 51st plenary sitting on June 21 in Tirana, Albania.

The PABSEC chairmanship was ceremonially transferred to Armenia.

At the event, Eduard Sharmazanov delivered remarks.

“The main ideas of PABSEC’s creation and its main priority is to strengthen economic cooperation between BSEC member states. Armenia is reiterating its commitment to this idea and is stating that for the effective implementation of PABSEC goals the economic nature of the organization is necessary to be maintained, avoiding unnecessary politicization.

Inter-parliamentary diplomacy and economic development are tools for cooperation and integration. In no circumstance should they be means for political blackmail or pressure. We principally reject the opportunity to bring forward political pre-conditions as a preliminary condition in the process of economic cooperation development.

We condemn Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s economic blockade of Armenia, which contradicts the fundamental principles of PABSEC,” Sharmazanov said, adding that the illegal blockade must be in the focus of all international organizations, including PABSEC. “The blockade is obstructing Armenia in ensuring all competitive advantages of its opportunities in equal conditions”, he said.

“As you know, at the initiative of Armenia, the process of normalization of relations with Turkey began, which led to the signing of the Zurich protocols in 2009 October. However, these documents weren’t ratified because Turkey brought forward unjustified pre-conditions which contradict the letter and spirit of the protocols,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan