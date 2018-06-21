Speaker meets working group of electoral legislation reform

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan has met with the working group which was set up for the electoral legislation reforms, the parliament’s press service said.

Representatives of all factions of the group concurred that a coordinated partnership with the government is needed. The working group recommended the Speaker to officially address Ararat Mirzoyan, the first Deputy PM who chairs the electoral legislation reforms committee under the PM, to form a three-person authorized group of the government to work with the parliamentary working group.

The first sitting of the working group is expected July 4 at 12:00.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan