Ucom cuts prices for all Samsung J, S-class smartphones

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Ucom continues the summer fantastic price fall campaign. This time the prices for Samsung J and S-class models have dropped sharply, including those for the models produced in 2018, Ucom said.

«Over the past month we have revised the prices of more than 100 models. In the nearest future, not only are we going to make sharp decreases of prices, but also to introduce an exclusive range of the latest smartphones to our customers. As a customer-oriented company, Ucom does everything for subscribers with different preferences and possibilities to find the most optimal option for themselves», said Hayk Yesayan, the Co-Founder and Director General at Ucom.

As a reminder, Ucom subscribers can acquire the latest smartphones with warranty and post warranty service at any time. The smartphone features can be found at the Ucom online shop: https://shop.ucom.am.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan