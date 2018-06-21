Federica Mogherini welcomes peaceful nature of changes in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a meeting today with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini in Brussels.

At the meeting, Mogherini said that the meeting is taking place at the right moment, giving a chance to have a first-hand acquaintance with ongoing processes in Armenia, to exchange ideas over stances and approaches regarding various issues, firstly over further development of Armenia-European Union relations, according to the foreign ministry.

The Armenian FM attached importance to close collegial partnership which has been formed with the EU and reiterated Armenia’s commitment for strengthening it even more, which is stipulated in the government’s program.

Mnatsakanyan noted that the Partnership Council sitting is the first meeting which will comprehensively touch upon the implementation of the provisions of CEPA after its signing.

The minister presented the latest developments in Armenia, foreign policy priorities of the government – based on the principle of continuity, aimed at the protection of Armenia’s national interests.

The FM mentioned that the new government, which has high approval rating, has displayed great will and responsibility with its actions to realize the high expectations of the society for ensuring equal rights in justice, rule of law, social, economic and other sector, to decisively respond to corruption threats and challenges.

In this context, Mogherini welcomed the peaceful nature of the changes which took place in Armenia – within the Constitution and laws – at the same time, reiterating the EU’s willingness to assist the process of reforms in Armenia. In this context the FM highlighted Armenia’s cooperation with the EU.

Both sides reaffirmed bilateral willingness to strengthen and enhance comprehensive partnership in all sectors of mutual interest.

By touching upon regional and international challenges and problems, the sides especially emphasized the issues which are of key significance in Armenia’s security agenda.

The FM presented Armenia’s stance and priorities in the NK conflict settlement process, reaffirming Armenia’s commitment for the exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

Mogherini reaffirmed EU’s support to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

