Military officer busted red-handed for embezzlement of technical supplies – NSS

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. National security service (NSS) agents of the general department of military counter-intelligence have discovered cases of embezzlement in military bases on June 11 and June 12, the NSS said.

The NSS said that commanders of several units of a military base have misappropriated significant amounts of petrol in a period spanning from December 2017 to June 2018.

Investigation revealed that the ranking commander in charge of the storage facility conspired with the command of the base to commit the crime, NSS said.

The ranking officer is suspected in illegally selling the misappropriated petrol to nearby gas stations. He then distributed the money made from the deal between the commanders of the base.

The suspects have been apprehended red handed at the gas station, NSS said.

In another similar investigation, the NSS has revealed that ranking officers of another military base have embezzled technical spare parts meant for military vehicles. They are suspected in illegally selling the equipment.

The investigation continues, NSS said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan