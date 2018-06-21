Government cancels earlier decision to transfer High Voltage Electric Networks under trust management of Tashir Capital

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The government has annulled a previous decision of the former Cabinet to transfer the management of the High Voltage Electric Networks under a trust management to Tashir Capital.

The decision was passed earlier on April 12 during the tenure of PM Karapetyan, the former Premier of Armenia, but the contract wasn’t signed.

Earlier Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had said that two main networks of the energy sector shouldn’t be under the ownership of one owner.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan