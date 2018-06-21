Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 June

Parliament adopts amending philanthropy law


YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The parliament of Armenia has adopted the bill on amending the law on philanthropy with a unanimous 80 MPs voting in favor at the second hearing.

Under the new law, the government will set up an authorized body for qualification of philanthropic projects.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




