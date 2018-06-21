Trump to meet Queen Elizabeth next month

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump will meet Queen Elizabeth when he visits Britain next month, the US Ambassador to the UK Robert Wood Johnson said, CNN reports.

Speaking to Sky News in the UK, Johnson said: "He has to see the head of state. Putting his foot on the ground of British soil, it is job one -- very, very important, very symbolic."

"Meeting Her Majesty is the most important thing, because she's the head of state, and from there on, it'll be what the president wants to do," Johnson said according to CNN.

Johnson said the President's advance teams will be in the UK next week to sort out more details of the visit, which will take place on July 13.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan