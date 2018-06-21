Yerevan restaurant suspected in embezzlement

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The investigative committee said it is probing financial fraud discovered in the city’s “Yans” restaurant complex. The restaurant is located in the city’s Teryan Street.

The investigative committee said it discovered fraud in the restaurant complex back in a 2017 internal inspection. The restaurant is owned by Selena LLC.

The bookkeeper of the restaurant is suspected in carrying out embezzlements from 2012 to 2017, causing over 25,000,000 drams in damages to the restaurant. In some cases, the bookkeeper acted with the knowledge of the manager, the investigative committee said.

The bookkeeper had returned over 6 million from the total embezzlement to the director of the restaurant as a restoration of the damages.

Police have searched the premises of the restaurant, as well as the homes of the director of the company owning the restaurant, and the home of the owner of the company itself.

Financial records, computers, electronic devices have been confiscated.

Two handguns and more than 1 million dollar in cash was also discovered. Police didn’t say where the cash and the gun were discovered specifically.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan