“Hi, is this the Prime Minister?” – Pashinyan hosts 10-year-old after heart-warming call

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hosted a 10-year-old child who had earlier called the Premier asking for a meeting.

“This is the story. About ten days ago I received a call on my phone, I answered, the caller said: Hello, is this the Prime Minister? I said yes. She said, I am 10-year-old Angelika, I want to meet you.

I told her that I will call her back at a convenient time for invitation. Today our meeting took place. Angelika had brought two paintings made by herself, a cross and a prayer book. She had only one request from me, so that our soldiers never stay hungry, so that they always stay healthy and return home healthy. I told her I will do everything for that to happen,” the PM said on Facebook.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan