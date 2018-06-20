Yerevan SWAT teams raid ELLIPS GA security systems headquarters

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Officers of the organized crime department of Yerevan police have raided the headquarters of ELLIPS GA, a Yerevan-based security systems company engaged in importing, manufacturing and installing various security devices. The company is known in Armenia for installing speed cameras and traffic enforcement cameras.

Police spokesman Ashot Aharonyan confirmed the raid to ARMENPRESS, saying a special operation is underway. “Additional information will be provided later”, he said.

ELLIPS GA was founded in 1989 and at the time of the establishment was the first enterprise in the security sector in Armenia.

