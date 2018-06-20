Local media reports claiming Serzh Sargsyan is in Moscow are totally false, says head of office

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Local media reports claiming that third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan is in Russia are totally false, head of Sargsyan’s office Nairi Petrosyan said on Facebook.

“This “news” is entirely made-up and has nothing to do with reality,” Petrosyan said.

An Armenian newspaper earlier reported that Sargsyan has been seen in one of Moscow’s Armenian churches.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan