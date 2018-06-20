Turkey’s denial policy is concerning and condemnable, says Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmzanov

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov, who is the head of the Armenia-Greece parliamentary friendship group, had a meeting on June 19 with Konstantinos Morfidis, head of the Greek delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) during his visit to Albania.

During the meeting, Sharmazanov attached importance to strengthening the existing relations between Armenia and Greece and expanding cooperation areas.

Speaking about cooperation of parliamentary delegations of the two countries in international structures, the sides attached importance to the need to support each other.

Sharmazanov expressed hope that the Greek parliament will soon ratify the EU-Armenia CEPA.

Speaking about the international recognition process of the Armenian Genocide, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Armenia thanked Greece for adopting the law on criminalizing the denial of genocides. He reminded that the Armenian parliament in turn has adopted the resolution on condemning the 1915-1923 genocide of Greeks and Assyrians committed by the Ottoman Turkey.

“Armenians and Greeks are peoples who survived genocides. Turkey’s destructive and denial policy is concerning and condemnable”, Sharmazanov said.

