“Impunity is history”, vows Chief of General Staff

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Major general Artak Davtyan, chief of the general staff of Armenia’s armed forces, has released a statement regarding the latest scandalous incidents.

“Impunity is from now on history.

The fundamental stance of the military-political leadership in the new historic situation of our country is ensuring the rule of law and justice, the uncompromising fight against corruption, anarchy and impunity.

The loud events of the recent days didn’t leave out the military too. Such discoveries not only served as a precedent for increasing trust among the society, but also a signal for carrying our principled and consistent work for ruling it out.

I assure you, that our armed forces, staying committed to their mission, will further continue steadily carrying out the constitutional function of ensuring the defense, security, territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of Armenia and Artsakh, by tactically responding and waging irreconcilable fight against even seemingly small offenses, in which we also expect the practical assistance of the society,” the statement says, according to the defense ministry.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan