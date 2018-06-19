Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 June

Newlywed foreigners arrive in Stepanakert, Artsakh with bride still in wedding dress for honeymoon


YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. A newlywed couple has visited the foreign ministry of Artsakh in Stepanakert for en entry visa.  The bride was wearing a wedding dress when she and her husband applied for the visa, and were granted it, Artsakh’s foreign ministry said on Twitter.  

The Artsakh foreign ministry said this is the first time it has issued a visa to a newlywed couple.

The couple arrived in Artsakh for their honeymoon.

No details about the names or nationality of the newlyweds are reported.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




