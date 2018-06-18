EU official concerned over mobilization of Azerbaijani troops along Armenia-Azerbaijan border and Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Co-Chair of the EU-Armenia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee Sajjad Karim is concerned over the mobilization of Azerbaijani troops and military equipment along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border from Nakhichevan section and Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line. The EU official, answering the question of ARMENPRESS, said that during his stay in Armenia he has already been informed about that and hoped that the situation will de-escalate and the sides will make more contribution to the already existing negotiations.

“In addition to that we will observe other measures in support of the mechanism that already exist”, he said, adding that the sides will be encouraged to make more contribution to the already existing processes, heading to a final and peaceful settlement.

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh informs that during the recent days active moves and mobilization of Azerbaijani troops and military equipment can be noted in different sections of Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line. “In the recent period the Azerbaijani side demonstrates evident activity in the information field that is manifested by the spread of various sorts of misinformation and abundance in propagandistic footages. With the main goal to present the “achievements” of their armed forces “properly” to the domestic and external audiences, official Baku first started to circulate ungrounded information about the alleged liberation of 11 thousand hectares in section of Nakhichevan, and then posted on the internet the footage of using POLONEZ multiple launch rocket system and Israeli-made LORA long-range artillery system.

Parallel to this informational propaganda active moves and mobilization of Azerbaijani troops and military equipment can be noted in different sections of Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line in the recent days.

Defense Army front line units watchfully follow the activities of the adversary and take necessary actions stemming from the situation”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan