PM Pashinyan received delegation of the European Parliament

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

The PM welcomed the visit of the EP parliamentarians to Armenia and highlighted the activation of cooperation and future development.

Pashinyan presented to the EP parliamentarians the political developments in Armenia and underlined that the continuous development of democratic institutions is among the priorities of the Government. In this context the PM presented the reforms and projects to be implemented in the spheres of fight against corruption, human rights protection, fight against monopolies and other spheres. Nikol Pashinyan spoke also about the planned early elections and amendments in the Electoral Code, emphasizing that the goal of the amendments is to ensure free, fair and democratic elections. “The aim of our steps is to make real changes in the country”, PM Pashinyan said.

The EP parliamentarians noted that they attentively followed the political developments in Armenia, highlighted and praised the peaceful outcome based on the democratic principles and Constitution. They underlined that the EU is ready to support the reform implementation in Armenia and contribute to the development and strengthening of democracy in Armenia.

During the meeting the Prime Minister of Armenia answered the questions of the parliamentarians that mainly referred to the attraction of investments, improvement of the business environment, the separation of politics and business, the development of civil society, the negotiation process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement and other themes.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan