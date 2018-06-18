EU officials see no risks for delaying ratification of EU-Armenia agreement by national parliaments

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. The EU Delegation to Armenia has not received any signals from the EU member states over delays or complications for the ratification of the Comprehended and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, Head of the Delegation, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski told in après conference on June 18, answering the question of ARMENPRESS news agency.

“Of course, each country has its own domestic procedure of ratification. Some countries have already ratified the agreement, and this number gradually rises, and we are sure this process will end successfully”, Świtalski said. According to him, 80% of the provisions of the agreement already entered into force on June 1, and on July 4, after the ratification of the European Parliament, the sides will set to the full implementation of the agreement.

Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament David McAllister saluted the unanimous ratification of the agreement by the National Assembly of Armenia, adding that it does not contradict to any other foreign commitment of Armenia. “The signing and ratification of the agreement is just the beginning, the important part is its successful implementation. According to me, it’s beneficial for both sides”, he said.

Co-Chair of the EU-Armenia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee Sajjad Karim reaffirmed that the ratification process goes on successfully at the member states.

The Armenia-EU agreement, CEPA, was signed on November 24, 2017 in Brussels. It has already been ratified by Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Bulgaria. The Armenian parliament has also ratified it.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan