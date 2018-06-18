Charles Aznavour to resume global tour in September

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour will resume his global tour in September after suffering a fractured arm earlier in May, according to France Presse.

Earlier it was reported that Aznavour will perform on June 30 in London, but doctors advised the 94 year old singer to postpone his concerts.

Concerts which were planned throughout the summer in Britan, Spain, Germany and Croatioa, have been cancelled.

Aznavour is expected to resume his tour with a concert in Sydney.

