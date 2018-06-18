Foreign ministry urges to rely on official Armenia military info as Azeri media start disinformation campaign

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan says the Azerbaijani media reports on capturing 11,000 hectares of land in the Nakhivejan section are disinformation.

He urged to solely rely on the official information of the defense ministry of Armenia.

“The latest conversation that we had with our colleagues from the defense ministry was half an hour ago, Azerbaijani media reported about the 11,000 hectares yesterday evening and today in the morning that serious battles are underway, an attack is being planned. This all is false, I am asking to rely only on the official information of our defense ministry, which hasn’t given any reason for doubt during these years,” he said.

He said that diplomats of Armenia are notifying the international community about Azerbaijan’s military build-up at the Armenian border and the Artsakh line of contact.

Speaking about the fact that Azerbaijan is carrying out these actions during the regional visit of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Balayan said: “Our approaches are public, we gave a special commentary regarding the killing of a soldier in Artsakh a day ahead of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ visit. A provocation, which resulted in the death of a defense army soldier, this once again shows Azerbaijan’s contemptuous treatment to its commitments and first of all towards the Co-Chairing countries and the institution of Co-Chairmanship.”

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan