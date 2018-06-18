Three dead, hundreds injured in Japan earthquake

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. A strong earthquake in Osaka, Japan has killed at least three people, including a child, and injured more than 200, BBC reports.

Airports in the area were closed for several hours, train lines interrupted and factories had to halt production.

The 6.1 magnitude quake did not trigger a tsunami warning and nuclear plants in the area are operating normally.

Japan lies in a particularly earthquake-prone region and accounts for around 20% of quakes worldwide of magnitude 6.0 or more.

A nine-year old girl killed by a falling wall at her school was one of three confirmed fatalities. Some 170,000 houses were left without power and gas supplies to more than 100,000 homes were stopped, the Japan Times reported.

