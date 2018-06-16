First Caspian red deer fawn born in Armenian national park after re-introduction

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. The first fawn has been born in the Caspian Red Deer Reintroduction Center of the Dilijan National Park in Armenia.

Dilijan National Park told ARMENPRESS the fawn in healthy and A-OK.

The Caspian red deer (Cervus elaphus maral ) became locally extinct in Armenia decades ago as result of poaching. Three Caspian red deer were brought from Iran in April this year to reintroduce it into the country’s fauna.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan