Mkhitaryan signs autographs in Yerevan toy store, promotes MickiToy

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Football star Henrikh Mkhitaryan, captain of Armenia’s national team and midfielder of London’s Arsenal, made an appearance today in a Yerevan toy store to promote his MickiToy – the mini-me version of himself.

Photos by Gevorg Perkuperkyan

Hundreds of children attended the event, some even waited outside the store from early morning to be the first to get an autograph.

Welcoming the visitors, Mkhitaryan said he is happy to be next to the kids.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan