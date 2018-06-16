PM Pashinyan visits new church in Artsakh with President Sahakyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Artsakh on a working visit in the morning of June 16.

Together with President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and governmental official of both Artsakh and Armenia, the PM visited the new St. Vardanank Church of Chartar community, Martuni region.

Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Armenian Church, delivered a mass at the church, the Armenian government’s press service told ARMENPRESS.

Construction of the church began in 2014. Russia-based philanthropist Vladimir Avagyan sponsored the construction. Avagyan hails from Chartar.

