Culture minister personally visits prominent actor Yervand Manaryan in hospital

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Minister of culture Lilit Makunts has personally visited prominent actor Yervand Manaryan in a Yerevan hospital.

A photo from the visit emerged online, showing the minister and the actor smiling with the actor and his family members.

Manaryan, the renowned actor, director and scriptwriter, was hospitalized for a fractured leg.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan