Culture minister personally visits prominent actor Yervand Manaryan in hospital
YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Minister of culture Lilit Makunts has personally visited prominent actor Yervand Manaryan in a Yerevan hospital.
A photo from the visit emerged online, showing the minister and the actor smiling with the actor and his family members.
Manaryan, the renowned actor, director and scriptwriter, was hospitalized for a fractured leg.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
