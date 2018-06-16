Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 June

Culture minister personally visits prominent actor Yervand Manaryan in hospital


YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Minister of culture Lilit Makunts has personally visited prominent actor Yervand Manaryan in a Yerevan hospital.

A photo from the visit emerged online, showing the minister and the actor smiling with the actor and his family members.

Manaryan, the renowned actor, director and scriptwriter, was hospitalized for a fractured leg.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




