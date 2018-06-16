Azerbaijan breaches Artsakh ceasefire 250 times in one week

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani forces have made around 250 individual ceasefire violations in the line of contact with Artsakh from June 10 to June 16, firing more than 2500 rounds at positions of Artsakh, the defense ministry of Artsakh said in a statement.

In addition to ceasefire violations, movement and build-up of Azerbaijani manpower and equipment has been seen during the week in different sections of the line of contact, the defense ministry said.

The ministry said that the defense army continues having full control of the situation in the frontline and takes all necessary situational actions.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan