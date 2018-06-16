PM Nikol Pashinyan departs for Artsakh
YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has departed to Artsakh on June 16 on a one-day visit.
No other details are available at the moment.
This is Nikol Pashinyan’s second visit to Artsakh as Prime Minister of Armenia. His first visit was on May 9, one day after being elected PM.
PM Nikol Pashinyan returned to Armenia yesterday from Moscow, Russia, where he met with President Vladimir Putin, PM Dmitry Medvedev and attended the opening of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
