Kim Kardashian for US President? ‘Never say never’, says Mrs. West

Yerevan, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American reality TV star Kim Kardashian West says she hasn't ruled out going into politics, CNN reports.

Last week US President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender who'd been serving a life sentence since 1996, after Kardashian West made a case for Johnson in an Oval Office visit.

It's a victory that has changed her life, Kardashian West told CNN in an interview.

"I honestly saw that if I could use my platform just to do something for one person, that it opens the conversation for so much more and for other people to want to do the same thing," the reality star said.

"If more people would just put their personal feelings aside and talk about really important issues that have to be discussed, then so much more can get done," she said.

Asked if she would ever run for office of President, Kardashian West said it isn't likely right now. Still, she won't rule it out completely.

"I guess never say never. But that's not going to be like, Kim's running. That's not where I am," she said.

Kardashian West says she wants to help other incarcerated women, "starting one person at a time," and has no interest in following a specific party line.

"No matter who you talk to, no matter what political party, people feel what's right is right and that's what I love about this, is that it can just be so bipartisan," Kardashian said.

Kim Kardashian West for President?



“I guess never say never. But that’s not going to be like, Kim’s running. That’s not where I am,” she says https://t.co/2VVNf9PLoQ pic.twitter.com/eeKiDX6Xdr — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) 16 июня 2018 г.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan