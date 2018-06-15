 PM Pashinyan receives Ambassador of China

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received on June 15 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Armenia Tian Erlong.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM highlighted the continuous development of Armenian-Chinese cooperation and emphasized that the Armenian Government has many expectations and plans in that direction. Pashinyan thanked the Chinese side for the financial and technical support to Armenia.

Tian Erlong noted that China is also ready to make efforts to expand, deepen and raise to a new level the bilateral cooperation in all the directions, including political and economic. The Chinese Ambassador added that the integration processes in Eurasia give a good opportunity to foster economic partnership and noted that it’s necessary to continue the intensive works in that direction, including in the sidelines of “One belt, one road” initiative”. The Ambassador added that during the current year 41% rise in trade turnover has already been recorded and assesses promising the development of relations in the spheres of industry, agriculture, infrastructure development, tourism, IT and other spheres. At the same time Tian Erlong underlined that the works of constructing a Chinese school in Yerevan are successfully going on, and nearly 200 ambulances will be provided to Armenia in autumn.

During the meeting the sides discussed also other issues of bilateral interest.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan