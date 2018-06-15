French Ambassador praises Armenian revolution in a meeting with PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte on June 15.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM highly appreciated the level of Armenian-French relations and emphasized that the task of the governments of the two countries is to strengthen them and develop in a new pace. “I am convinced this wish is reciprocal. We are looking forward to the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Armenia with great expectations and are preparing with great sense of responsibility to the Francophonie summit to take place in Yerevan in autumn”, PM Pashinyan said.

The Ambassador noted that the recent political developments in Armenia allow to observe Armenian-French in a new way. “Armenian developments were in the focus of attention in France and now many have the desire to come here. The partnership between Armenia and the International Organisation of La Francophonie will continue to successfully develop sine the values of the revolution led by you are in harmony with the values of the organization”, the Ambassador said.

Jonathan Lacôte emphasized that the French President is ready to foster the development of bilateral relations, attaching particular importance to the development and deepening of economic cooperation. The Ambassador emphasized that today more than ever France stands with Armenia in terms of supporting the reforms initiated by the new Government.

During the meeting the interlocutors discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in the spheres of economy, education, culture and other spheres.

