Russia temporarily bans imports of live animals from Armenia


YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance, known as Rosselkhoznadzor, has imposed a temporary ban on imports of live animals from Armenia as a precaution from dangerous diseases.

The service said that the ban concerns birds, reptiles, amphibians and hydroids.

The ban doesn’t cover imports of pets.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




