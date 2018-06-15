Russia temporarily bans imports of live animals from Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance, known as Rosselkhoznadzor, has imposed a temporary ban on imports of live animals from Armenia as a precaution from dangerous diseases.

The service said that the ban concerns birds, reptiles, amphibians and hydroids.

The ban doesn’t cover imports of pets.

