American actor Jeff Goldblum honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday honoring American actor Jeff Goldblum, who has appeared in some of the highest-grossing films in history, NBC Los Angeles reports.

"What is the appropriate way to celebrate Jeff Goldblum day?" Goldblum asked the crowd. "Get liquored up and then all go to my house for a pool party," he joked.

The ceremony took place in front of the Hologram USA Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The star is the 2,638th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars, NBC Los Angeles said.

The ceremony comes eight days before the release of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," in which Goldblum portrays mathematician Ian Malcolm for the third time in the franchise.

WATCH: Actor Jeff Goldblum received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame pic.twitter.com/lrNDz2G0bw — NBC News (@NBCNews) 15 июня 2018 г.

