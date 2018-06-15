"Cello is an instrument of love" - Denmark's Jonathan Swensen after winning 14th Aram Khachaturian International Competition in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. After Danish cellist Jonathan Swensen was named winner of the 14th Aram Khachaturian International Competition in Yerevan, Roza Grigoryan of ARMENPRESS had an exclusive chance to talk with the 21-year-old musician. This is the Danish cellist’s first international competition & win.

“TO be honest I am very tired. It was a very long week full of numerous performances and lots of stress. But I am very thankful to everybody, the Armenian people, Armenia, organizers of the competition. I can say that I am very happy and at the same time exhausted”, Swensen said.

The winner of the Khachaturian competition says the cello is an instrument of love for him. “I love this instrument. I love how you sit next to it, as if hugging it”, he said.

Speaking about his performance together with the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia, Swensen said conductor Sergei Smbatyan was “wonderful”. “I was very happy to play with his orchestra”, he said.

Speaking about his Armenian counterparts, Swensen said that he has listened to the performances of cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan. “I haven’t met him, but he is a wonderful performer. I hope one day I will meet him”, he said.

Photos by Tatev Duryan

