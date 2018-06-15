Facebook's top policy and communications executive steps down

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Elliot Schrage, a longtime Facebook exec who played a key role in helping the company organize its response to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, is stepping down, CNN reports.

Schrage is the top policy and communications exec at Facebook . He said Thursday he plans to depart after more than a decade with the company.

"Leading policy and communications for hyper growth technology companies is a joy — but it's also intense and leaves little room for much else," Schrage wrote in a Facebook post.

Schrage added that he has been "discussing" his exit with Facebook's top two executives — Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg — "for a while." He intends to lead the search to find a replacement.

The exit represents a rare departure for a company known for its retention of top executives.

As it so happens, Twitter 's top communications exec, Kristin Binns, also announced plans Thursday to leave after two years with the company. Binns is joining Activision Blizzard, an interactive entertainment company.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan