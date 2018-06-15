US and China “firmly committed to complete denuclearization” of Korean Peninsula, says Pompeo

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. After visiting Beijing, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that the US and China are committed to the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

“Thanks to President Xi for hosting me. U.S. and China are firmly committed to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and facilitating a lasting and stable peace in the region,” Pompeo tweeted.

“Productive meeting with President Xi, Politburo Member Yang, and Foreign Minister Wang. Talked about DPRK , trade, South China Sea, and a range of other issues. We are committed to a constructive, results-oriented relationship with China,” he continued.

Earlier the US State Department had said that Pompeo has briefed Chinese officials on the results of the Trump-Kim summit in Singapore.

