Vladimir Putin introduces Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to one another in Moscow

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. After the first match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin introduced Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to one another.

“After the football match the Russian president had organized a small reception in the format of CIS leaders, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev was also in attendance, and the Russian president introduced us. We simply got acquainted. This is also information that you have to know. No other conversation or substantive interaction took place,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a live Facebook video.

Speaking about his visit to Moscow, the PM said: “I can say that there is no political obstruction for the future development of relations of Armenia and Russia and it is just left to realize this potential and work on developing ties,” he said.

The Armenian PM highlighted his meeting with the local Armenian community, emphasizing that it expressed the atmosphere of excitement of the Armenian community of Russia regarding the political changes in Armenia.

Pashinyan also talked about his meeting with Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev. “This was our first meeting with the Russian Prime Minister, this was an introductory meeting which proceeded in a warm atmosphere. We discussed numerous issues of the Armenian-Russian bilateral agenda. A very good mood is established in the Armenian-Russian relations and a significant level of mutual trust exists, which we will definitely develop,” he said.

