OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs complete introductory visit to Armenia, discuss organization of ministerial meeting

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, together with the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, met with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, and President Armen Sarkissian during an introductory visit to Yerevan on 12-14 June, the OSCE office said.

The Co-Chairs and the Armenian officials reviewed the status of negotiations and discussed next steps to move the process forward, including a ministerial meeting in the near future. They also exchanged views on the current situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and the line of contact, underscoring the importance of maintaining a constructive environment. ‎

The Co-Chairs reiterated their commitment to helping the sides find a peaceful solution to the conflict based on the core principles of the Helsinki Final Act, including the non-use or threat of force, territorial integrity, and the equal rights and self-determination of peoples. Armenian officials expressed their support for the work of the OSCE Minsk Group and Personal Representative and their willingness to continue working productively under the auspices of the Co-Chairs.

