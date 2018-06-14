Azerbaijani MP’s ridiculous malapropism-error leaves sports fans scratching their heads

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Football analysts and sports commentators are left to unpuzzle what an Azerbaijani lawmaker said about his prediction of the FIFA World Cup outcome.

Azerbaijani MP Azer Badamov was asked by reporters on his forecast as to who will win the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and to much surprise of the reporters, the MP answered : “Real”, referring to Real Madrid F.C, according to local media.

Well, Badamov seemingly is unaware that national teams of countries are competing in the World Cup, and not football clubs.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan