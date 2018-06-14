Armenian President visits Her Majesty’s Ambassador to congratulate on UK national holiday

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and First Lady Nune Sarkissian paid a visit today to the embassy of the UK in Yerevan on the occasion of the UK national holiday – the official birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. The President and the First Lady congratulated Her Majesty’s Ambassador Judith Farnworth and the embassy staff on the occasion, the president’s office said.

The President and the Ambassador attached great importance to further development of Armenian-British multifaceted cooperation and reaffirmed good faith to deepen and enhance intergovernmental relations and friendship between the peoples.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan