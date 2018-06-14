AMBER Alert: Minister personally orders boosting search of 14-year old autistic boy as hundreds of rescuers, K9 units continue operations in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Emergency Situations Hrachya Rostomyan has personally ordered officers and rescue service personnel to boost search operations for a 14-year-old boy.

The boy, Hayk Harutyunyan (pictured in the photo above), a local of a village of Ararat province, has gone missing on June 8. The 14-year-old suffers from autism.

Numerous units of emergency services are participating in the search operations, including K9 units and volunteers.

Minister Rostomyan has personally visited the province to supervise the operations.

Additional information will be provided.

Anyone having any information about the whereabouts of the boy is urged to contact police by dialing 911.

