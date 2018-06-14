Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 June

LIVE: parliament sitting, 2017 budget performance report to be put for voting


YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. The third session of the four-day sitting of the Armenian parliament kicked off with 89 MPs in attendance.

Earlier on June 13, lawmakers debated the 2017 state budget performance report, which will be put for voting today.

The lawmakers had also debated the 2017 report of the national TV and radio commission.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




